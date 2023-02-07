Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is expecting 14.83% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $111.57, down -0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.69 and dropped to $110.46 before settling in for the closing price of $111.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has traded in a range of $93.25-$130.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.00%. With a float of $1.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

The firm has a total of 113000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Abbott Laboratories is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 456,750. In this transaction SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 4,200 shares at a rate of $108.75, taking the stock ownership to the 26,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT sold 11,000 for $112.32, making the entire transaction worth $1,235,520. This insider now owns 111,912 shares in total.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 40.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Abbott Laboratories, ABT], we can find that recorded value of 4.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) raw stochastic average was set at 77.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $111.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $112.20. The third major resistance level sits at $112.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 193.90 billion has total of 1,743,574K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,653 M in contrast with the sum of 6,933 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,091 M and last quarter income was 1,033 M.