ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 358,440 K

February 06, 2023, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) trading session started at the price of $11.10, that was -3.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.225 and dropped to $10.67 before settling in for the closing price of $11.16. A 52-week range for ACVA has been $6.10 – $15.70.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -134.40%. With a float of $116.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1910 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of -20.98, and the pretax margin is -21.61.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ACV Auctions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 606,651. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 66,828 shares at a rate of $9.08, taking the stock ownership to the 210,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 113,009 for $8.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,005,498. This insider now owns 210,303 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -19.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.11 in the near term. At $11.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.00.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

There are 158,215K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.69 billion. As of now, sales total 358,440 K while income totals -78,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 105,420 K while its last quarter net income were -23,670 K.