Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.22%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $9.70, down -3.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.80 and dropped to $9.29 before settling in for the closing price of $9.85. Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has traded in a range of $5.95-$17.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.50%. With a float of $140.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 858 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.02, operating margin of -135.39, and the pretax margin is -134.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 18,275. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,130 shares at a rate of $8.58, taking the stock ownership to the 113,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 995 for $8.50, making the entire transaction worth $8,458. This insider now owns 115,648 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -134.30 while generating a return on equity of -30.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.76 in the near term. At $10.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.01. The third support level lies at $8.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.36 billion has total of 143,012K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,340 K in contrast with the sum of -207,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,830 K and last quarter income was -45,280 K.