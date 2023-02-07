Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,124 M

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $8.40, down -3.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.45 and dropped to $8.108 before settling in for the closing price of $8.50. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRO has traded in a range of $6.95-$13.55.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 5.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.80%. With a float of $109.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of +3.39, and the pretax margin is +16.65.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +12.46 while generating a return on equity of 13.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 64.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47 and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 60.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.38 in the near term. At $8.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.69.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 922.64 million has total of 111,382K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,124 M in contrast with the sum of 130,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 386,060 K and last quarter income was 22,550 K.