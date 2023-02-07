Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) last year’s performance of 18.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

February 06, 2023, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) trading session started at the price of $170.69, that was -3.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.14 and dropped to $167.51 before settling in for the closing price of $177.04. A 52-week range for AMG has been $108.12 – $180.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 191.60%. With a float of $37.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4050 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.83, operating margin of +36.99, and the pretax margin is +47.30.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affiliated Managers Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 509,379. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,700 shares at a rate of $137.67, taking the stock ownership to the 8,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $143.96, making the entire transaction worth $503,860. This insider now owns 26,702 shares in total.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.95) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 20.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.64% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.14, a number that is poised to hit 7.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)

Looking closely at Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.17.

During the past 100 days, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s (AMG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $162.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.89.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) Key Stats

There are 37,669K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.42 billion. As of now, sales total 2,412 M while income totals 565,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 578,600 K while its last quarter net income were 112,600 K.