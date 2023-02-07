Alcoa Corporation (AA) is expecting 37.98% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.14, plunging -1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.40 and dropped to $50.86 before settling in for the closing price of $52.74. Within the past 52 weeks, AA’s price has moved between $33.55 and $98.09.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 347.00%. With a float of $175.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

The firm has a total of 12200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.03, operating margin of +11.13, and the pretax margin is +5.81.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 535,000. In this transaction EVP & CSIO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $53.50, taking the stock ownership to the 59,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer sold 4,514 for $51.87, making the entire transaction worth $234,142. This insider now owns 29,427 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -0.82 while generating a return on equity of -2.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alcoa Corporation, AA], we can find that recorded value of 4.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 76.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.30. The third major resistance level sits at $59.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.58.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.37 billion based on 176,937K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,451 M and income totals -102,000 K. The company made 2,663 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -374,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.