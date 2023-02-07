Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) with a beta value of 0.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On February 06, 2023, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) opened at $7.35, higher 0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.45 and dropped to $7.31 before settling in for the closing price of $7.36. Price fluctuations for AQN have ranged from $6.41 to $16.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 15.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -70.60% at the time writing. With a float of $673.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $678.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3445 employees.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 46.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Looking closely at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (AQN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.47. However, in the short run, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.47. Second resistance stands at $7.53. The third major resistance level sits at $7.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Key Stats

There are currently 684,229K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,285 M according to its annual income of 264,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 666,720 K and its income totaled -195,180 K.