Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) plunged -3.26 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On February 06, 2023, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) opened at $13.48, lower -3.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.48 and dropped to $12.99 before settling in for the closing price of $13.48. Price fluctuations for ATEC have ranged from $5.73 to $13.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $68.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 561 employees.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 790,800. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $13.18, taking the stock ownership to the 5,301,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s CEO sold 60,000 for $13.17, making the entire transaction worth $790,200. This insider now owns 5,361,633 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.35 in the near term. At $13.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.37.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

There are currently 105,058K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 243,210 K according to its annual income of -144,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 89,840 K and its income totaled -37,000 K.