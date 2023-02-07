American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) volume exceeds 2.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) stock priced at $91.94, up 0.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.58 and dropped to $91.5759 before settling in for the closing price of $92.11. AEP’s price has ranged from $80.30 to $105.60 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 0.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.60%. With a float of $513.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16688 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.09, operating margin of +19.63, and the pretax margin is +15.11.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 11,285. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 129 shares at a rate of $87.48, taking the stock ownership to the 3,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,330 for $102.35, making the entire transaction worth $545,526. This insider now owns 8,248 shares in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.97 while generating a return on equity of 11.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.14% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

The latest stats from [American Electric Power Company Inc., AEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.88 million was superior to 2.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 51.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.22. The third major resistance level sits at $93.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.85.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.79 billion, the company has a total of 513,864K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,792 M while annual income is 2,488 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,526 M while its latest quarter income was 683,700 K.