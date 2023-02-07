American Well Corporation (AMWL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.36 million

On February 06, 2023, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) opened at $3.96, lower -4.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.97 and dropped to $3.78 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. Price fluctuations for AMWL have ranged from $2.52 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.10% at the time writing. With a float of $220.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 21,146. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 5,444 shares at a rate of $3.88, taking the stock ownership to the 641,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,234 for $3.88, making the entire transaction worth $24,215. This insider now owns 1,424,940 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Well Corporation (AMWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Looking closely at American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. However, in the short run, American Well Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.94. Second resistance stands at $4.05. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

There are currently 275,410K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,790 K according to its annual income of -176,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,210 K and its income totaled -70,080 K.