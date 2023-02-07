Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) last year’s performance of -2.36% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 03, 2023, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) opened at $3.09, lower -7.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.16 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. Price fluctuations for ACHR have ranged from $1.62 to $5.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -742.70% at the time writing. With a float of $129.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.59 million.

The firm has a total of 209 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Archer Aviation Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 377,878. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 142,209 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 200,000 for $2.57, making the entire transaction worth $514,060. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.90 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -742.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Archer Aviation Inc., ACHR], we can find that recorded value of 1.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Archer Aviation Inc.’s (ACHR) raw stochastic average was set at 73.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.54.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Key Stats

There are currently 243,295K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 766.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -347,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -91,000 K.