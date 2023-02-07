Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) average volume reaches $11.26M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock priced at $2.98, up 0.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.29 and dropped to $2.97 before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. ARDX’s price has ranged from $0.49 to $3.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -44.20%. With a float of $182.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.46 million.

The firm has a total of 86 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 943. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 484 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 88,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 1,464 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,853. This insider now owns 300,994 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ardelyx Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 63.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ardelyx Inc., ARDX], we can find that recorded value of 5.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.62.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 575.50 million, the company has a total of 198,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,100 K while annual income is -158,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,990 K while its latest quarter income was -22,890 K.