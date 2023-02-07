ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $6.36, down -3.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.39 and dropped to $6.1503 before settling in for the closing price of $6.42. Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has traded in a range of $4.38-$9.31.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -2.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.40%. With a float of $130.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

The latest stats from [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.63 million was superior to 6.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.48. The third major resistance level sits at $6.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.84.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 825.48 million has total of 132,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,790 K in contrast with the sum of 15,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 69,480 K and last quarter income was -144,320 K.