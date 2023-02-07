Bank OZK (OZK) 20 Days SMA touches 12.55%: The odds favor the bear

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $48.24, down -0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.52 and dropped to $47.625 before settling in for the closing price of $48.69. Over the past 52 weeks, OZK has traded in a range of $34.79-$49.46.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.10%. With a float of $120.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.71 million.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Bank OZK is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.86 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank OZK’s (OZK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank OZK, OZK], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Bank OZK’s (OZK) raw stochastic average was set at 89.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.36. The third major resistance level sits at $51.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.27 billion has total of 125,444K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,381 M in contrast with the sum of 564,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 426,470 K and last quarter income was 162,880 K.