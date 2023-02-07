Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is expecting 13.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

On February 06, 2023, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) opened at $246.06, higher 1.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $250.73 and dropped to $246.06 before settling in for the closing price of $245.84. Price fluctuations for BDX have ranged from $215.90 to $277.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 9.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $282.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 77000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Becton Dickinson and Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 353,261. In this transaction EVP & President Interventional of this company sold 1,421 shares at a rate of $248.60, taking the stock ownership to the 4,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s EVP & President, Life Sciences sold 475 for $265.00, making the entire transaction worth $125,875. This insider now owns 3,331 shares in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.5) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.95% during the next five years compared to 3.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 1.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.46.

During the past 100 days, Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $250.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $245.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $251.91 in the near term. At $253.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $256.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $247.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $244.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $242.57.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Key Stats

There are currently 284,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,870 M according to its annual income of 1,779 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,223 M and its income totaled 288,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A major move is in the offing as Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) market cap hits 2.82 billion

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) stock priced at $36.58, down -3.53% from the previous...
Read more

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.72% last month.

Sana Meer -
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $1.03, down -4.34% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) last year’s performance of -15.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.01, plunging -7.11% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.