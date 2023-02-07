BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) kicked off at the price of $3.05: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 06, 2023, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) opened at $2.75, higher 12.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.23 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Price fluctuations for BYSI have ranged from $0.54 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.90% at the time writing. With a float of $23.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103 employees.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BeyondSpring Inc. is 40.55%, while institutional ownership is 18.27%.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4750.48 while generating a return on equity of -111.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 87.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65 and is forecasted to reach -2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

Looking closely at BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, BeyondSpring Inc.’s (BYSI) raw stochastic average was set at 93.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.40. However, in the short run, BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.27. Second resistance stands at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.31.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Key Stats

There are currently 38,929K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 118.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,350 K according to its annual income of -64,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 338 K and its income totaled -9,513 K.