BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) is 1.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) stock priced at $10.33. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.33 and dropped to $10.33 before settling in for the closing price of $10.33. BIOS’s price has ranged from $9.78 to $10.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.30%. With a float of $16.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. is 3.73%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2019, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -9.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS)

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s (BIOS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 302.46 million, the company has a total of 29,310K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 708,900 K while annual income is -51,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 659 K.