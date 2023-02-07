Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is 52.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $1.03, up 0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has traded in a range of $0.38-$4.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 168.10%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 8.71%, while institutional ownership is 16.12%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) saw its 5-day average volume 8.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 73.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7092, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2688. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1133 in the near term. At $1.1567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9767. The third support level lies at $0.9333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 339.28 million has total of 218,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,490 K in contrast with the sum of 22,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,250 K and last quarter income was -84,810 K.