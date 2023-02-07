Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.31%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $6.80, down -2.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.85 and dropped to $6.62 before settling in for the closing price of $6.91. Over the past 52 weeks, BDN has traded in a range of $5.94-$14.55.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -96.10%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.57 million.

In an organization with 324 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.68 million. That was better than the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.18. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.85. Second resistance stands at $6.97. The third major resistance level sits at $7.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. The third support level lies at $6.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.18 billion has total of 171,570K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 486,820 K in contrast with the sum of 12,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 125,570 K and last quarter income was 13,440 K.