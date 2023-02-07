CAG (Conagra Brands Inc.) climbed 1.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $36.46, up 1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.95 and dropped to $36.46 before settling in for the closing price of $36.45. Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has traded in a range of $30.06-$41.30.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.80%. With a float of $471.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $479.40 million.

The firm has a total of 18000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.48, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +8.96.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Conagra Brands Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 2,045,000. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 22,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary sold 6,408 for $34.50, making the entire transaction worth $221,076. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 10.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Conagra Brands Inc.’s (CAG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Conagra Brands Inc., CAG], we can find that recorded value of 4.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Conagra Brands Inc.’s (CAG) raw stochastic average was set at 51.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.26. The third major resistance level sits at $37.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.11.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.50 billion has total of 476,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,536 M in contrast with the sum of 888,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,313 M and last quarter income was 381,900 K.