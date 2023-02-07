Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.74% last month.

Company News

February 03, 2023, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) trading session started at the price of $2.12, that was -5.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. A 52-week range for CEI has been $1.67 – $99.00.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -40.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.10%. With a float of $16.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.75 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camber Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 6.37%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1558, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.6878. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0767. Second resistance stands at $2.1633. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9033. The third support level lies at $1.8167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are 10,189K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.29 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -68,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 160 K while its last quarter net income were -23,280 K.



 

