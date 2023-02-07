Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.74% last month.

February 03, 2023, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) trading session started at the price of $2.12, that was -5.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. A 52-week range for CEI has been $1.67 – $99.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -40.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.10%. With a float of $16.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.75 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camber Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 6.37%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1558, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.6878. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0767. Second resistance stands at $2.1633. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9033. The third support level lies at $1.8167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are 10,189K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.29 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -68,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 160 K while its last quarter net income were -23,280 K.