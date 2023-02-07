Can New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) hike of 3.00% in a week be considered a lucky break?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $10.00, down -1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.005 and dropped to $9.82 before settling in for the closing price of $10.08. Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has traded in a range of $8.17-$11.88.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.40%. With a float of $671.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.22 million.

In an organization with 2815 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 756,756. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,800 shares at a rate of $24.57, taking the stock ownership to the 30,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $10.05, making the entire transaction worth $50,275. This insider now owns 17,000 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.79 while generating a return on equity of 8.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.39 million. That was better than the volume of 8.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 78.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.40. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.04. Second resistance stands at $10.11. The third major resistance level sits at $10.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.74. The third support level lies at $9.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.01 billion has total of 466,136K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,750 M in contrast with the sum of 596,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 526,000 K and last quarter income was 152,000 K.