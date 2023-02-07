Can SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) hike of 95.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.60, soaring 42.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Within the past 52 weeks, SOUN’s price has moved between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.50%. With a float of $119.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 392 workers is very important to gauge.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 5,599. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,736 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,070,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,334 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,020. This insider now owns 3,334 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

The latest stats from [SoundHound AI Inc., SOUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 32.51 million was superior to 9.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 205.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 171.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.16. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. The third support level lies at $2.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 554.33 million based on 197,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,197 K and income totals -980 K. The company made 11,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.