Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.43% last month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $2.88, up 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has traded in a range of $2.09-$9.61.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -641.40%. With a float of $310.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $485.93 million.

In an organization with 3151 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.79%, while institutional ownership is 19.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 1,792 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $5,322. This insider now owns 57,798 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$3.81 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$3.6. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -641.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.45. However, in the short run, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.00. Second resistance stands at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. The third support level lies at $2.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 494,891K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 415,120 K in contrast with the sum of -241,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90,310 K and last quarter income was -169,950 K.