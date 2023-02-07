Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) last year’s performance of 111.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $95.57, soaring 7.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.97 and dropped to $94.59 before settling in for the closing price of $92.13. Within the past 52 weeks, CELH’s price has moved between $38.31 and $122.24.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 69.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.70%. With a float of $40.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 225 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 3,219,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $107.30, taking the stock ownership to the 64,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 11,000 for $101.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,111,315. This insider now owns 81,626 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 1.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.14.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 48.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.75 in the near term. At $106.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $110.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $87.99.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.75 billion based on 76,225K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 314,270 K and income totals 3,940 K. The company made 188,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -181,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.