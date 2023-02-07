Centene Corporation (CNC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.76 million

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $71.19. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.695 and dropped to $70.60 before settling in for the closing price of $71.01. Within the past 52 weeks, CNC’s price has moved between $70.80 and $98.53.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.90%. With a float of $563.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $573.96 million.

The firm has a total of 72500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Centene Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 829,890. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $92.21, taking the stock ownership to the 118,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Director sold 1,200 for $92.77, making the entire transaction worth $111,324. This insider now owns 9,908 shares in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.24) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.09% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Centene Corporation (CNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centene Corporation, CNC], we can find that recorded value of 5.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corporation’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.20. The third major resistance level sits at $72.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.41.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.09 billion based on 566,260K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 125,982 M and income totals 1,347 M. The company made 35,865 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 738,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.