Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) posted a 3.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) stock priced at $84.51, up 0.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.85 and dropped to $82.465 before settling in for the closing price of $82.90. CHD’s price has ranged from $70.16 to $105.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.40%. With a float of $243.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.86, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +9.73.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 383,855. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $76.77, taking the stock ownership to the 6,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $97.86, making the entire transaction worth $685,043. This insider now owns 41,636 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.01% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 2.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $84.61 in the near term. At $85.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $86.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.83.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.55 billion, the company has a total of 243,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,190 M while annual income is 827,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,317 M while its latest quarter income was 187,100 K.