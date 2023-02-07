Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.80, plunging -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.143 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. Within the past 52 weeks, CIFR’s price has moved between $0.38 and $3.94.

With a float of $40.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.51 million.

In an organization with 10 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -27.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.87 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 216.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9219, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5019. However, in the short run, Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0453. Second resistance stands at $2.2707. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6923, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5647. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3393.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 489.73 million based on 247,552K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -72,160 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 59,292 K in sales during its previous quarter.