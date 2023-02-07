Comstock Inc. (LODE) 20 Days SMA touches -3.99%: The odds favor the bear

On February 06, 2023, Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) opened at $0.43, higher 15.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Price fluctuations for LODE have ranged from $0.24 to $2.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -29.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -199.80% at the time writing. With a float of $66.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Comstock Inc. is 21.93%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Comstock Inc. (LODE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 96.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comstock Inc. (LODE)

Looking closely at Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Comstock Inc.’s (LODE) raw stochastic average was set at 60.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3910, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5586. However, in the short run, Comstock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5192. Second resistance stands at $0.5546. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5992. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4392, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3946. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3592.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Key Stats

There are currently 86,055K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 860 K according to its annual income of -24,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40 K and its income totaled -5,130 K.