CUBE (CubeSmart) climbed 3.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $46.63, up 3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.49 and dropped to $46.63 before settling in for the closing price of $46.52. Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has traded in a range of $36.82-$54.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.30%. With a float of $223.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2892 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +35.33, and the pretax margin is +28.06.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of CubeSmart is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +27.17 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CubeSmart’s (CUBE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.06 million, its volume of 2.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 97.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.92 in the near term. At $49.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.91 billion has total of 224,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 822,560 K in contrast with the sum of 223,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 261,410 K and last quarter income was 112,890 K.