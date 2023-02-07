Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) plunged -3.76 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

February 06, 2023, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) trading session started at the price of $0.53, that was -3.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5564 and dropped to $0.4688 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for CYRN has been $0.41 – $13.87.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 0.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.00%. With a float of $5.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 157 employees.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cyren Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Cyren Ltd. is 11.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,220. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,907 shares at a rate of $0.64, taking the stock ownership to the 58,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s VP Marketing sold 1,510 for $1.94, making the entire transaction worth $2,929. This insider now owns 14,139 shares in total.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.2) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -13.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cyren Ltd.’s (CYRN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 227.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7321, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4196. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5580 in the near term. At $0.6010, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6456. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4704, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4258. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3828.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Key Stats

There are 7,780K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.33 million. As of now, sales total 31,190 K while income totals -23,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,830 K while its last quarter net income were -6,100 K.