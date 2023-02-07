D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 36.89% last month.

On February 06, 2023, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) opened at $1.11, lower -8.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Price fluctuations for HEPS have ranged from $0.59 to $2.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3789 workers is very important to gauge.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21 and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

The latest stats from [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.54 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 57.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8661, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9665. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9233. The third support level lies at $0.8467 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

There are currently 325,998K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 329.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 875,220 K according to its annual income of -81,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 183,090 K and its income totaled -31,890 K.