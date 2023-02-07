Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $12.23, down -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.25 and dropped to $12.12 before settling in for the closing price of $12.43. Over the past 52 weeks, DB has traded in a range of $7.24-$16.70.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -8.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.60%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 84556 employees.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.60%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.91% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) saw its 5-day average volume 4.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 78.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.27 in the near term. At $12.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.58 billion has total of 2,066,773K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,906 M in contrast with the sum of 2,900 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,741 M and last quarter income was 1,124 M.