Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) volume exceeds 1.35 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) stock priced at $2.52, down -3.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.54 and dropped to $2.36 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. DBD’s price has ranged from $1.26 to $10.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.00%. With a float of $71.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.12, operating margin of +4.35, and the pretax margin is -1.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 55.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.55 in the near term. At $2.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.19.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 192.26 million, the company has a total of 79,078K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,905 M while annual income is -78,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 810,400 K while its latest quarter income was -49,800 K.