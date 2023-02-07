Dominion Energy Inc. (D) posted a -3.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) stock priced at $61.77, down -2.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.80 and dropped to $59.09 before settling in for the closing price of $62.00. D’s price has ranged from $57.18 to $88.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.70%. With a float of $832.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.05, operating margin of +24.02, and the pretax margin is +22.19.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Dominion Energy Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 377,562. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $60.41, taking the stock ownership to the 98,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 6,250 for $83.89, making the entire transaction worth $524,303. This insider now owns 110,147 shares in total.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.96 while generating a return on equity of 9.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.47% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dominion Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Looking closely at Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D), its last 5-days average volume was 6.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Dominion Energy Inc.’s (D) raw stochastic average was set at 11.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.16. However, in the short run, Dominion Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.67. Second resistance stands at $63.09. The third major resistance level sits at $64.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.25.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.66 billion, the company has a total of 833,275K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,964 M while annual income is 3,288 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,386 M while its latest quarter income was 778,000 K.