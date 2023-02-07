Dropbox Inc. (DBX) last year’s performance of -3.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $23.92, down -1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.51 and dropped to $23.77 before settling in for the closing price of $24.34. Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has traded in a range of $19.07-$25.81.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 20.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 266.00%. With a float of $266.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2667 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.42, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +13.87.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Dropbox Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 54,064. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,369 shares at a rate of $22.82, taking the stock ownership to the 466,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 15,000 for $23.07, making the entire transaction worth $346,036. This insider now owns 1,108,945 shares in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.56 while generating a return on equity of 1,683.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.17% during the next five years compared to 31.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Looking closely at Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.06. However, in the short run, Dropbox Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.46. Second resistance stands at $24.85. The third major resistance level sits at $25.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.98.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.83 billion has total of 362,736K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,158 M in contrast with the sum of 335,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 591,000 K and last quarter income was 83,200 K.