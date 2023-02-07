Search
FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) average volume reaches $2.63M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

February 06, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) trading session started at the price of $1.40, that was -8.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. A 52-week range for FOXO has been $0.23 – $11.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 360.40%. With a float of $24.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.19 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FOXO Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FOXO Technologies Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +78.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 360.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 284.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO], we can find that recorded value of 8.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 318.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 238.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4796. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8900.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Key Stats

There are 31,187K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.14 million. As of now, sales total 120 K while income totals 4,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -41,030 K.

