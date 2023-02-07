Gentex Corporation (GNTX) with a beta value of 0.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $30.13, down -3.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.29 and dropped to $29.245 before settling in for the closing price of $30.22. Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX has traded in a range of $23.28-$31.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.80%. With a float of $233.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4998 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.78, operating margin of +19.28, and the pretax margin is +19.27.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Gentex Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 535,588. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 17,730 shares at a rate of $30.21, taking the stock ownership to the 118,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,776 for $29.42, making the entire transaction worth $199,372. This insider now owns 22,597 shares in total.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.61 while generating a return on equity of 15.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.97 in the near term. At $30.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.88.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.88 billion has total of 234,582K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,919 M in contrast with the sum of 318,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 493,650 K and last quarter income was 86,170 K.