GOSS (Gossamer Bio Inc.) dropped -1.80 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.80, plunging -1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.91 and dropped to $2.635 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Within the past 52 weeks, GOSS’s price has moved between $1.57 and $15.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.00%. With a float of $89.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.18 million.

The firm has a total of 185 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 57,431. In this transaction EVP, Regulatory Affairs of this company sold 4,757 shares at a rate of $12.07, taking the stock ownership to the 61,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 4,876 for $12.07, making the entire transaction worth $58,868. This insider now owns 82,292 shares in total.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.7) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -105.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gossamer Bio Inc., GOSS], we can find that recorded value of 3.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s (GOSS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 251.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.33.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 270.93 million based on 94,477K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -234,000 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,363 K in sales during its previous quarter.