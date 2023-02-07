Search
admin
admin

GOSS (Gossamer Bio Inc.) dropped -1.80 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Top Picks

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.80, plunging -1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.91 and dropped to $2.635 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Within the past 52 weeks, GOSS’s price has moved between $1.57 and $15.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.00%. With a float of $89.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.18 million.

The firm has a total of 185 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 57,431. In this transaction EVP, Regulatory Affairs of this company sold 4,757 shares at a rate of $12.07, taking the stock ownership to the 61,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 4,876 for $12.07, making the entire transaction worth $58,868. This insider now owns 82,292 shares in total.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.7) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -105.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gossamer Bio Inc., GOSS], we can find that recorded value of 3.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s (GOSS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 251.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.33.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 270.93 million based on 94,477K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -234,000 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,363 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Vroom Inc. (VRM) is expecting 31.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) stock priced at $1.35, down -7.97% from the previous day...
Read more

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.05%

Sana Meer -
Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $0.401, up 6.06% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

2.26% volatility in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
February 06, 2023, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) trading session started at the price of $43.87, that was -1.49% drop from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.