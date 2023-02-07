Search
Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,413 M

Markets

On February 06, 2023, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) opened at $13.10, lower -4.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.17 and dropped to $12.585 before settling in for the closing price of $13.24. Price fluctuations for GTN have ranged from $8.61 to $24.81 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 24.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -89.20% at the time writing. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8608 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.24, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 1,225,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 68,750 shares at a rate of $17.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,042,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 68,750 for $17.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,225,350. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.73 while generating a return on equity of 3.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to -14.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gray Television Inc. (GTN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

The latest stats from [Gray Television Inc., GTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.38. The third major resistance level sits at $13.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.84.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

There are currently 93,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,413 M according to its annual income of 90,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 909,000 K and its income totaled 108,000 K.

Newsletter

 

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,670 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) stock priced at $180.51, down -0.71% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) market cap hits 8.60 billion

Shaun Noe -
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $7.29, down -2.55% from the previous trading...
Read more

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.91% last month.

Sana Meer -
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.61, plunging -3.07% from the previous...
Read more

