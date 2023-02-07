GROV (Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.) climbed 14.96 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 06, 2023, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) opened at $0.47, higher 14.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.535 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Price fluctuations for GROV have ranged from $0.18 to $12.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.10% at the time writing. With a float of $60.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 10,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,740. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1459. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5560 in the near term. At $0.5880, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6410. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4710, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4180. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3860.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

There are currently 166,999K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 383,685 K according to its annual income of 2,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 77,730 K and its income totaled 7,660 K.