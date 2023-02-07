Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is -6.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) stock priced at $6.19, up 4.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.90 and dropped to $6.11 before settling in for the closing price of $6.28. HBI’s price has ranged from $5.65 to $16.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 832.70%. With a float of $345.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 59000 workers is very important to gauge.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 28,065. In this transaction GC, Corp Sec and CCO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $9.11, making the entire transaction worth $18,220. This insider now owns 26,913 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 832.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.60% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hanesbrands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

The latest stats from [Hanesbrands Inc., HBI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 26.42 million was superior to 12.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.31. The third major resistance level sits at $7.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. The third support level lies at $5.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.19 billion, the company has a total of 348,949K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,801 M while annual income is 77,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,671 M while its latest quarter income was 80,100 K.