Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) is -22.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

February 06, 2023, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) trading session started at the price of $0.91, that was -15.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.985 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. A 52-week range for HPCO has been $0.76 – $41.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -78.40%. With a float of $2.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.69 million.

In an organization with 15 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.33, operating margin of -139.76, and the pretax margin is -157.56.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hempacco Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hempacco Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -156.36 while generating a return on equity of -72.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s (HPCO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9733. Second resistance stands at $1.0867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6567. The third support level lies at $0.5433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Key Stats

There are 23,010K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.84 million. As of now, sales total 1,190 K while income totals -1,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 590 K while its last quarter net income were -1,050 K.