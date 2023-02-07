Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) is -22.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

February 06, 2023, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) trading session started at the price of $0.91, that was -15.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.985 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. A 52-week range for HPCO has been $0.76 – $41.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -78.40%. With a float of $2.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.69 million.

In an organization with 15 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.33, operating margin of -139.76, and the pretax margin is -157.56.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hempacco Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hempacco Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -156.36 while generating a return on equity of -72.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s (HPCO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9733. Second resistance stands at $1.0867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6567. The third support level lies at $0.5433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Key Stats

There are 23,010K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.84 million. As of now, sales total 1,190 K while income totals -1,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 590 K while its last quarter net income were -1,050 K.

