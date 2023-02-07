Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is 52.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

On February 06, 2023, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) opened at $3.61, lower -4.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.81 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.76. Price fluctuations for HIVE have ranged from $1.36 to $12.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 185.00% at the time writing. With a float of $82.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.77 million.

In an organization with 18 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 7.71%, while institutional ownership is 14.63%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$1.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 68.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.79. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.75. Second resistance stands at $3.91. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. The third support level lies at $3.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 83,766K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 440.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 211,180 K according to its annual income of 79,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,600 K and its income totaled -37,040 K.

