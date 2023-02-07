Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.16% last month.

February 06, 2023, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) trading session started at the price of $11.33, that was -4.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.33 and dropped to $10.775 before settling in for the closing price of $11.31. A 52-week range for HDSN has been $3.48 – $12.46.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 667.20%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 217 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.96, operating margin of +21.95, and the pretax margin is +17.33.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 219,070. In this transaction VP-Operations of this company sold 19,000 shares at a rate of $11.53, taking the stock ownership to the 3,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s CFO sold 46,194 for $10.13, making the entire transaction worth $467,945. This insider now owns 25,207 shares in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.39) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +16.74 while generating a return on equity of 57.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 667.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) raw stochastic average was set at 72.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.19 in the near term. At $11.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.43. The third support level lies at $10.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Key Stats

There are 45,288K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 474.36 million. As of now, sales total 192,750 K while income totals 32,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 89,500 K while its last quarter net income were 29,360 K.