HUYA Inc. (HUYA) last year’s performance of -9.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

February 06, 2023, HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) trading session started at the price of $5.43, that was -5.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.535 and dropped to $5.26 before settling in for the closing price of $5.71. A 52-week range for HUYA has been $1.64 – $6.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 70.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -35.00%. With a float of $89.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2067 employees.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

Looking closely at HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 77.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. However, in the short run, HUYA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.53. Second resistance stands at $5.67. The third major resistance level sits at $5.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.98.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

There are 238,070K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.40 billion. As of now, sales total 1,781 M while income totals 91,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 334,370 K while its last quarter net income were 8,490 K.