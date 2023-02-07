Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) plunged -4.09 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) stock priced at $2.16, down -4.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $2.07 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. HYFM’s price has ranged from $1.18 to $21.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 205.90%. With a float of $39.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 709 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.17, operating margin of +3.61, and the pretax margin is -1.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 93,142. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,607,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President sold 3,500 for $14.64, making the entire transaction worth $51,240. This insider now owns 274,225 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.80 while generating a return on equity of 3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.18 in the near term. At $2.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.94.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.00 million, the company has a total of 45,170K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 479,420 K while annual income is 13,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 74,160 K while its latest quarter income was -23,540 K.