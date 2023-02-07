Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.88%

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) stock priced at $2.175, down -3.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. HYZN’s price has ranged from $1.37 to $6.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.50%. With a float of $86.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -269.17, operating margin of -1558.16, and the pretax margin is -318.81.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 63.40%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 6,446,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,769,592 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 151,869,414 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -228.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyzon Motors Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06 and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

The latest stats from [Hyzon Motors Inc., HYZN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was superior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.33. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. The third support level lies at $1.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 533.02 million, the company has a total of 247,901K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,050 K while annual income is -13,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 356 K while its latest quarter income was -9,065 K.