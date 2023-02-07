ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,955 M

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $7.81, down -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.845 and dropped to $7.625 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has traded in a range of $7.09-$12.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 189.10%. With a float of $699.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.23, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 46.47%, while institutional ownership is 24.39%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 189.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 32.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.83 in the near term. At $7.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.39.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.95 billion has total of 1,287,151K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,955 M in contrast with the sum of 783,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,519 M and last quarter income was 633,000 K.