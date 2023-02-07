Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 690 K

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.27, soaring 9.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Within the past 52 weeks, LUCY’s price has moved between $0.70 and $7.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -322.40%. With a float of $2.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of -464.05, and the pretax margin is -469.76.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Innovative Eyewear Inc. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -469.76.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -322.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

The latest stats from [Innovative Eyewear Inc., LUCY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.62 million was superior to 3.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $4.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.10.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.46 million based on 7,307K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 690 K and income totals -3,240 K. The company made 150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.